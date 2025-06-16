Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced that Akbarpur bus stand in Ambedkar Nagar will be renamed as Shravan Dham bus stand.

"Akbarpur bus stand will be renamed as Shravan Dham Bus Stand, and Tanda bus stand will be renamed after the late Jai Ram Varma. This naming is an effort to honour the cultural and historical significance of Shravan Dham," Chief Minister Yogi said at a public event in Ambedkar Nagar.

Also Read | Buxar: 6 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lightning Strikes Bihar's Bagaha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said the recruitment process of government jobs has been completely overhauled in the state, adding that these jobs were being auctioned under the previous Samajwadi Party government.

Addressing a public event at Ambedkar Nagar, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Government jobs here were being auctioned before 2017 under the previous government. One family was heavily involved in this act. The whole state was witnessing this drama. But now, based on merit, youngsters are getting jobs.

Also Read | Bihar Train Derailment: Goods Train Derails Near Muzaffarpur Junction; No Casualties.

"The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid down the foundation stone of 194 development projects worth Rs 1,184 crore."A total of 11,690 farmer families will benefit through over Rs 500 crore being distributed under the 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana'. This year, all families of farmers affected by disasters will receive a token assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the UP government. Today, this amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of all 431 such families..." he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to 60,244 Civil Police Constables of Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)