Mathura, Oct 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with his family members paid obeisance at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Yadav paid the obeisance to the deity in an environment crowded with devotees, SP (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

Also Read | New Congress President #MallikarjunKharge Set Up a 47-member Steering Committee, Which … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Yadav stayed in Vrindavan for about an hour. His wife Dimpal Yadav, brother Dharmendra Yadav and children accompanied him.

Dimpal Yadav gave alms to beggars in front of the temple.

Also Read | Delhi: Burglars' Gang That Used To Target Locked Houses Busted in South West Delhi; Three Including Woman Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)