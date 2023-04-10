New Delhi, April 10: The presence of algae in raw water sourced from the Upper Ganga Canal has led to a disruption in the water supply to the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday.

A DJB official said the production and pumping of clear water from the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant has been affected due to the persistent presence of algae and floating material in the canal's water.

The reduced flow of water from the plant is leading to supply shortages in parts of Northeast Delhi, South Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council area, the water utility said in a statement.

The water supply situation is not expected to improve until water without algae is available from Muradnagar, it said.

