Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Aligarh which is famous for manufacturing locks and hardware, has the capacity to develop defence equipment to safeguard the country.

Addressing the 'Prabbudhajan Sammelan' and launching several development projects worth Rs 86.55 crores, the CM Yogi said, "The Airport in Jewar will make the area a hub of logistics and transport, giving jobs to lakhs of youth."

Earlier, the Chief Minister gave away cheques to the beneficiaries of various schemes, including Annaprashan Sanskar of small children and baby showers of pregnant women.

Yogi Adityanath said that continuous efforts were made at different levels for the development of Aligarh.

A university is being established in Aligarh in the name of a great freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, he added.

Furthermore, the CM said that a transport city and defence corridor are being established here. This will enable the entrepreneurs in taking their hardware products to the global level.

CM Yogi said India changed in the last 8 years and Uttar Pradesh changed in the last 5 and a half years. The law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh remains an example for the country. "Wherever we go, people say that Uttar Pradesh has indeed set an example in front of the country and the world by becoming a riot-free state," CM remarked.

"Today, there is respect for faith in the new Uttar Pradesh and infrastructure is being developed. The country's biggest airport is being built in Jewar, and the biggest expressway (Ganga Expressway) is also passing through here," he added.

Stating that BJP is working for the development of every section, Yogi Adityanath said, "We did not discriminate in implementing the schemes. Free tests, vaccines, treatment and food grains were provided to every needy during the pandemic."

For youth empowerment, CM Yogi said the government has made arrangements for career counselling and free coaching is provided in every district through Abhyudaya coaching. This time 45 youths passed the UPPCS exam through Abhyudaya coaching, he said.

Taking a dig at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi Adityanath said that whenever there were job vacancies in Uttar Pradesh before 2017, the Saifai family used to move out for extortion. He said BJP government provided 5 lakh government jobs to the youth.

Under Mission Employment, PM Modi has just distributed appointment letters for government jobs to 75,000 youth, Yogi pointed out.

Referring to the Global Investor Summit, the CM said that the government has made preparations for a mega global investor summit in February.

"Anyone investing in us, whether it is in a school, hospital, convention centre or industry, is welcome. We will provide security to every willing individual. We are following a zero-tolerance policy not just against crime and criminals, but also against corruption and corrupt people to have a corruption-free system in the state. All entrepreneurs, businessmen, doctors or people working in any field of life should work towards creating that favourable environment for investment in their district," added Yogi. (ANI)

