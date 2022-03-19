Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) BSF is alive to the use of drones from across the border for smuggling of weapons and narcotics and is fully prepared to thwart any such attempt, the force's top official said on Saturday.

“We are completely mindful of whatever is required to maintain the complete sanctity and integrity of our borders and thwart nefarious designs of the anti-national elements,” BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani: Heavy Rains Lash Nicobar Islands During Past 24 Hours; NDRF Teams Deployed.

Singh, along with BSF Jammu Inspector General D K Boora, was visiting Suchetgarh sector along the International Border here for the retreat ceremony at Border Outpost Octroi, which was introduced last year to boost border tourism.

Singh had reached here on Friday for a three-day visit to review security along the IB and the Line of Control.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah Says ‘Security Grid Should Be Tightened to Ensure Zero Cross-border Infiltration’.

“We are placing (anti-drone) systems and in the coming times we will be able to neutralize any threat,” Singh said on the sidelines of the event.

“We are fully prepared and I am here to review the preparations on our part. We will further improve the security set up in the coming times,” he said. Responding to a question about one year of successful ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the BSF chief said both sides are abiding by the agreement and there is no major violation of the agreement like cross-border firing.

On terror infrastructure and number of terrorists on the launching pads across the border, Singh said “we have a good enough idea and we are working on it.”

“We sit with other (security) agencies and if you are alert, there is no difficulty in getting the information.

“We are very well aware where such elements are present and what type of plans they are making and we act accordingly,” he said.

He said that situation along the Punjab and Gujarat borders was well under control.

“The electronic surveillance system, whether underground or in the shape of cameras and lights, is there. We are in the process of installing extensive lights and their variety is also being changed for clear visibility in Punjab,” he said.

Singh also acknowledged inaccessibility to marshlands in Gujarat and the challenge they pose, but spoke of measures the force has taken to counteract the difficulties.

“We are up to the mark there as well. We are equipped with necessary gadgets and other equipment, like fast speed-boats and floating border outposts. We are maintaining very good surveillance.” The DG BSF also attended a security review meeting chaired by home minister Amit Shah here. Asked about the possibility of an increase in infiltration attempts with the melting of snow, he said “…we will not allow any wrongdoing.”

“Our jawans are absolutely alert with all the sophisticated equipment and gadgets to respond effectively to the enemies of the nation,” he said in his message to the soldiers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)