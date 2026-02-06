Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): A two-day MLAs' priority planning meeting began in Shimla on Friday under the chairmanship of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, with discussions focused on constituency-wise development priorities. In the first session, 11 legislators from the Una, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur districts participated.

Speaking to the media and later to ANI, BJP MLA from Una, Satpal Satti, alleged that development work in the state had come to a standstill due to an acute financial crunch and administrative apathy.

He said that under the annual planning process, MLAs set their priorities before the government for projects funded through NABARD or other state heads, but the government's repeated response, whether during the budget session or planning meetings, has been that there are no funds available.

"We raised all development-related issues, but it appears development has completely stopped under this government. Corruption is at its peak. The law and order situation is deteriorating, MLAs' constituency development funds and discretionary grants have been stopped, and there is discrimination against opposition MLAs in forwarding DPRs to NABARD," Satti alleged.

He said BJP legislators had met earlier under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, at which it emerged that DPRs of BJP MLAs were not being forwarded at all.

"If the state government has no money, NABARD schemes do not require the state to pay upfront. Funds come directly from NABARD. Despite this, schemes are not being sent forward, showing administrative chaos and political discrimination," he said.

Satti further listed several pending schemes related to water supply, roads, drainage, sewage systems, voltage improvement, land acquisition and mini-secretariat construction. He alleged that despite repeated meetings, officials were not responding, recruitment had stalled, and shortages of teachers, doctors and nurses were widespread.

Responding to the allegations, Industry Minister and Congress MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan said the planning meetings for the Sirmaur, Hamirpur, and Una districts were held with participation from both Congress and BJP legislators, except for one MLA from Hamirpur who was absent.

"All MLAs presented their constituency issues in detail before the Chief Minister. Departments were given time-bound directives to resolve problems. Many issues related to the Jal Shakti Department, drinking water, irrigation and institutional vacancies were discussed," Chauhan said.

He referred to a ₹157-crore RDS voltage improvement scheme that has been progressing slowly, adding that MLAs collectively raised the matter. Chauhan said delays in DPR preparation by departments have long been a problem, and the government has now engaged outsourced agencies to prepare DPRs for Jal Shakti and PWD projects on a priority basis.

"These meetings are important as all officers are present before the Chief Minister, and many issues are resolved on the spot. It is true that two instalments of MLA funds have not been released due to the state's financial crisis, but this will be streamlined in the coming time," Chauhan said.

The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said he welcomed the participation of BJP MLAs this year, noting that they had skipped the meeting earlier. "This time they came, placed their demands and suggestions, and the government listened to them seriously. All issues raised were addressed," he said.

Citing an example, Sukhu said BJP MLA Satpal Satti sought ₹4 crore for PGI-related works, which was approved immediately. "Small and big issues raised by MLAs were resolved. Since they represent their constituencies, it is their duty to raise public issues, and it is our responsibility to resolve them," the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the Jal Shakti and Transport portfolios, said the two-day planning meeting was aimed at allowing MLAs to clearly outline their priorities.

"In the first round, meetings with MLAs from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur were held. Eleven MLAs participated and were given sufficient time to present their demands. Several issues were resolved on the spot," he said.

On the issue of stopping MLA funds, Agnihotri remarked that MLAs should have raised the matter directly with the Chief Minister, adding, "They are dialling the wrong number by asking me."

Meanwhile, the speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Pathania, made a courtesy call to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan on Friday.

This is significant because, following the 16th Finance Commission's report and the Union Budget, the state government has called a one-day special session to discuss HP's financial state and demand the restoration of RDG to the state. (ANI)

