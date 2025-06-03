New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi returned to India on Tuesday after visiting Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain as part of a global outreach initiative to brief key nations on Operation Sindoor and India's counter-terrorism efforts following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Upon her arrival in Chennai, Kanimozhi received a warm welcome from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers, while other delegation members arrived in Delhi.

The delegation comprised Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

During the visit, the delegation met with government officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, civil society representatives, and associations supporting terror victims in the five countries.

On Monday, the delegation held meetings with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, the Spanish Senate, and the Spain-India Council.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said that the Members of Parliament also met the association that supports terror victims and termed it a "positive day" for the delegation.

She said the delegation had a "good discussion" with the Spain-India Council on what was happening and looked forward to a better long-term relationship with India.

"The delegation met with the foreign minister of Spain, we met the Senate, and we had a meeting with the Spain India Council. The first thing in the morning, we had a meeting with the association that supports victims of terror. So, we had the opportunity to meet all these people today, and it was a very positive day. People here are very keenly following what has happened in India and the terror attacks in India. We got a positive response from the foreign minister, who is already in touch with the Minister of External Affairs of India, Mr Jaishankar. He assured us of support when India wants to fight against terrorism and bring an end to this," the DMK MP said.

"Also, the Spain-India Council, we had a very good discussion about and a debate about what was happening, and they seem to be completely informed, and they're really looking forward to a better long-term relationship with India. So, on the whole, it was a very positive day, and we definitely have lessons to take back from here. After meeting the Association for Supporting Terror Victims, because India has been inflicted by pain, and people have been affected. So, we can take this message back to India and think of something similar," she added.

AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal noted that Spain strongly condemned terrorism in all forms and pledged support to India's counter-terrorism efforts.

"It was the last day of our delegation's visit. In Spain, we met the foreign minister, parliamentarians, the trade association, and the terror victims association. They all said that they condemn all forms of terrorism on every forum and will support India's move to counter terrorism effectively...," he said.

During the meeting, Jose Manuel Albares conveyed his understanding and the unequivocal support of Spain for India's efforts to combat terrorism and reaffirmed the importance of global peace. According to the Indian Embassy in India, he stressed that Spain stands with India on the issue of terrorism.

Speaking to ANI, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta said, "We went to 5 countries and wherever we have gone, and to whomsoever we met-be it people in government, academia, intellectuals and others; they all have a similar view, they don't support terrorism in either form."

The all-party delegation met with intellectuals, academicians, think tanks and civil society representatives. During the meeting, the MPs reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and its unwavering commitment to global peace.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a decisive military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

