Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said all political parties should support the implementation of NRC in West Bengal to effectively combat issues like infiltration and avoid "change in demographic" pattern.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, told reporters here that BJP-ruled states are in favour of implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the refusal of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal is baffling and shows their lack of concern to check infiltration.

Also Read | Palakkad Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Brick Over Family Dispute in Kerala, Gets Thrashed by Neighbours; Arrested.

"See how Bangladeshi terrorist outfits like Ansarullah Bangla our spreading their bases in Bengal districts. See how the demography is changing particularly in border districts. What are the police and state administration doing? They are looking the other way," he said.

He said only strict implementation of NRC can weed out "infiltrators" and find out "jihadi elements out to carry out subversive activities".

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Alleges ‘Govt Exchequer Left Empty by Previous AAP Regime’; Assures Bringing Women Aid Scheme.

"All political parties should support NRC. Once BJP comes to power in the 2026 assembly polls, we will implement NRC in Bengal," he said.

Adhikari also flayed TMC for "belittling a sacred occasions like Maha Kumbh" by making negative comments and hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

"To my knowledge, at least 40 TMC MLAs have taken holy dip in Maha Kumbh. TMC leaders say one thing in public and sing in different tunes later on. When faced with trouble they invoke God," he said.

TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said leaders like Adhikari are hammering on the NRC issue which is aimed at polarising the society for political reasons.

"NRC will deport bonafide citizens to camps and alienate a section of society. We won't let that happen," Ghosh said.

He said Adhikari is weaving a false narrative about TMC's response to the stampede deaths of pilgrims at Prayagraj and New Delhi railway station as the party respects the religious sentiments of millions of people.

"We criticised the poor management by the administration which caused the deaths and we will continue to do that," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)