Allahabad, Jul 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday admitted an appeal filed by a Varanasi serial blast case convict, challenging the death sentence awarded to him by a lower court.

Waliullah Khan was awarded death sentence by a trial court in Ghaziabad on June 2 this year.

A Division Bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Sanjay Kumar Singh while admitting the appeal summoned records of the lower court.

The serial blasts had taken place in 2006 at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple and the railway station, claiming at least 20 lives.

Khan filed the appeal through the jail administration of Ghaziabad. At present, he is lodged in the Dasna jail of Ghaziabad district. He is a native of Phulpur area of Prayagraj.

