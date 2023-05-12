Lucknow, May 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought replies from the Centre, state government and the Sunni Central Waqf Board on a plea by the Hindu Mahasabha, seeking permission to offer worship at the Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir here.

The Lucknow bench of the court fixed July 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A bench of Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on the petition moved by the Hindu Mahasabha.

The petitioner has challenged a lower court order declining the Hindu Mahasabha plea to perform prayers at the temple at Laxman Teela along the Gomti river in the state capital.

