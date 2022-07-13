Allahabad, Jul 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by an Ayodhya-based seer seeking permission to enter the Taj Mahal wearing saffron clothes and with his religious mast.

The Bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Yogendra Kumar Srivastava fixed September 5 as the next date for hearing in the case.

Also Read | IndiGo, Go First Aircraft Maintenance Technicians on Sick Leave To Protest Low Salaries.

According to the petition, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya tried to enter the Taj Mahal on April 26 but was stopped by officials as he was carrying a "dharmdand" (religious mast) and wearing saffron clothes.

He had released a video on social media alleging that he was not allowed to enter the monument.

Also Read | ITR Filing for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23): Know Last Date to File Income Tax Return for Individuals, HUF, Firms And Penalty If You Miss Deadline.

Then again on May 2, Paramhans Acharya and Dharmendra Goswami, another petitioner in the case, tried to enter the Taj Mahal but they were denied entry and placed under house arrest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)