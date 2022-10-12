Prayagraj (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Students protesting against the Allahabad University fee hike gheraoed the dean of students' welfare on Wednesday and said they will launch a bigger agitation from Monday if the increase is not rolled back.

Ajay Yadav Samrat, who is leading the agitation, said that talks with university management with the intervention of the district administration did not yield any results.

He said the university administration was not taking any decision in students' favour and they will continue their agitation until the massive "300 per cent fee hike" is rolled back.

The fees of the university was Rs 975 per year for undergraduate courses but it was hiked by over 300 per cent to Rs 4,151 per year against which students are protesting for the past 36 days.

