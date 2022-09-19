Prayagraj (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A student protesting against the fee hike at Allahabad University attempted a self-immolation bid here on Monday.

The act was foiled by the timely intervention of the police deployed on the spot.

Also Read | Ambuja Cements Shares Jump Over 9% After Rs 20,000 Crore Fund Infusion Announcement in Company.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said, "Adarsh Bhadoria who was one of the students staging protest, attempted self immolation inside the university campus."

He was stopped from doing so and detained, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Husband Slits Wife's Throat With Knife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Maujpur, Arrested.

The police later cleared the area and removed the protestors from the site.

Meena said the university administration has lodged a complaint against some people including university students for disturbing peace inside the campus.

Police have lodged a case regarding the incident and initiated an investigation.

The students of the university are reportedly protesting against an alleged 400 times fee hike at the university.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)