Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], August 6 (ANI): A Kerala Police team investigating the murder of a five-year-old girl in Aluva on Sunday brought the accused to the places in Aluva which he visited on the day of the crime for evidence-gathering. The police team has also recreated the crime scene with the accused, said officials.

According to the police, the investigation team is endeavouring to collect all the evidence before August 10 when the police custody of the accused, Asfaq Alam ends. In the last few days, the police went for detailed evidence gathering with the accused, they added.

The accused on Sunday was first brought to the market where the child was killed. According to the police, he explained how he murdered the child. As the accused was brought to the crime scene, a huge crowd gathered at the spot. Some rushed towards the accused, trying to attack him.

According to the police, the accused bought the child juice and candy in order to befriend her. The investigation team took the accused to the shops where he bought the juice and candy for the child. After that, evidence was also collected at the nearby chicken shop.

Finally, Asfaq Alam was taken to the house in Ulyannoor, Aluva where he was staying.

According to the police, all the evidence confirmed the presence of the accused in the places where he was brought to collect the evidence.

The previous criminal background report of the accused is being collected and a charge sheet is being prepared, said the police.

Kerala Police had sent a team to Delhi to get details of the accused's previous crime. A Kerala police team has also been sent to Bihar to verify his family and other details.

The girl, a daughter of migrant parents from Bihar, was found murdered in an abandoned area near Aluva market on July 29. The accused allegedly abducted the child from near the railway gate at Thaikkattukara on July 28 afternoon. (ANI)

