Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): The second batch of devotees departed from Pahalgam for the Amarnath Yatra on Friday morning. Amid the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, devotees lauded the arrangements and said there is nothing to be afraid of.

"I am from Noida, and we are a group of 13 people. This is my first time. I am very excited. The arrangements are very good. There is nothing to be afraid of," pilgrim Manoj Singh told ANI.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 4, 2025: Vedanta Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Devotee Disha Chavda said that she will pray for peace in the country.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We will pray for everyone's peace and prosperity. The arrangements are excellent. I will pray for my country that there is peace everywhere. I am very excited for Baba's darshan."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets Indian Diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago, Gifts Ram Mandir Replica and Sarayu Water, Recalls Community's Devotion in Sending 'Shilas' for Ayodhya Temple (See Pics).

Meanwhile, the first batch of pilgrims chanted bhajans and performed the Aarti of Lord Shiva as they reached the Holy Amarnath Cave. The first batch had begun their trek towards the Holy Cave of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp on Thursday morning. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje was also a part of this batch of pilgrims.

Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route.

Proper arrangements have been made for medical teams, air ambulances, and emergency evacuation plans to ensure maximum safety during the pilgrimage.

The Amarnath Yatra, which began on Thursday, is being conducted through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the Holy Cave of Amarnath. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)