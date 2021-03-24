Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said it has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Antilia explosives scare case in which suspended police officer Sachin Waze is an accused.

Waze is in NIA's custody for his alleged role in planting an explosive-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

NIA on Wednesday moved an application informing the special NIA court about adding the UAPA charges in the case, which was allowed by the court, sources said.

Waze, an assistant police inspector (API) with the Mumbai police, has been charged under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, sources said.

These deal with an individual/group conspiring or attempt to commit or advocates, abets, the commission of a terrorist act or any act preparatory to the commission of a terror act.

The central agency's move comes a day before the NIA custody of Waze ends.

Waze (49) is a former 'encounter specialist' and is credited with eliminating many criminals in 'encounters'. He is also facing heat in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the explosives-laden Scorpio car.

NIAis also probing the Hiren death case.

Waze, a 1990-batch officer of the state cadre, was also suspended in 2004 in the custodial death of 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

