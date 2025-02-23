Guwahati/ Jorhat, Feb 23 (PTI) Over 60 heads of missions of different countries will be on a trip to Assam from Sunday during which they will visit the Kaziranga National Park, witness a mega Jhumur dance performance and attend a business summit in an endeavour by the state government to showcase its potential, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leading the delegation of ambassadors for the trip during which the focus of the state government will be to highlight the peaceful atmosphere here so that the countries which have negative travel advisory against the state are convinced to withdraw it, Sarma added.

Also Read | 'Those With Slave Mentality Mock India's Religious Beliefs With Foreign Backing': PM Narendra Modi Slams Section of Leaders Over Their Critical Remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela.

Addressing a press conference at Guwahati, the chief minister said, "External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, along with heads of missions of 61 countries and families of about 22 of them, will reach Jorhat today. They will spend the night there and visit Kaziranga National Park on Monday morning, undertaking elephant and jeep safaris."

The delegation will then leave for Guwahati to witness a mega Jhumur performance by over 8,500 artists on Monday evening and also participate in the two-day 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' that will get underway at the state's largest city on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | ‘Torso Crushed, Legs Dangling’: 6-Year-Old Trapped in Hyderabad Lift Dies Due to Organ Failure.

"It is not a fun trip, but to show them that peace has returned, tourists both domestic and international are visiting the state. The aim is to get them to withdraw travel advisory against Assam," Sarma said.

He added that Australia has recently withdrawn its advisory against travelling to Assam, except for the districts still under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Sarma expressed gratitude to the Central government for this initiative of bringing the ambassadors to the state.

"This will increase tourist inflow drastically," he added.

The chief minister had earlier said that negative travel advisory by several countries is a major deterrent in attracting investors and tourists, with the state government in talks with Japan and Australia, among others, to get it withdrawn.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements have been made in Jorhat, Kaziranga and adjoining areas for the high-level visit, official sources said.

Gates of Kohora, Agoratoli, Bagori and Buraphar ranges of Kaziranga National Park, which the foreign delegates will visit, have been decorated, while elephants are being kept ready for safari inside the park.

The sources said the Kaziranga National Park will be closed for regular tourists on Monday, while those with special invites will undertake safaris in the park in the afternoon also.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)