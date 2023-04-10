Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): A mock drill was organised on Monday to review and ensure the proper arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh as the state witnessed a continuous surge in the number of patients.

Following the instructions of the Central government, the Health Department conducted mock drills in the major cities of the states and reviewed the arrangements of the hospitals today.

According to the state health bulletin, there are a total of 170 active cases in the state with 32 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The maximum number of nine cases were found in the state capital Bhopal, as a result of which the total active number of cases rose to 69 in the city. The positivity rate stood at 5.4 per cent in the state.

The team of the district health department reached many hospitals, including the government-run Prakashchandra Sethi Hospital in Indore for the inspection on Monday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Bhure Singh Setia said, "COVID-19 is increasing at a rate of 6 to 7 per cent in Indore. Currently, there are 42 active cases in the city and all are being treated at their homes. The patients are between the age group of 22 and 60 years old."

He added that although all the patients were normal and no new variants were found in them yet.

"Today, arrangements are being checked in government and private hospitals. Complete arrangements are being inspected which include oxygen, beds, ICU wards, medicines, ambulances, special wards for children and staff in the hospital. Preparations are being made regarding COVID-19 in over 40 hospitals, including government and private hospitals," CMHO Setia added.

Besides, mock drill was held at Hamidia Hospital of Gandhi Medical College to review the arrangement and preparation to combat COVID-19 in the state capital Bhopal.

During this, a dummy patient was brought from the ambulance to the hospital following the protocol to examine the arrangements. The time duration till the patient gets admitted was also recorded on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang also reached there to inspect the facilities.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "There are adequate arrangements in the hospital. Oxygen, ICU beds, and ventilators are in sufficient numbers in the hospital."

He also requested everyone to follow the COVID-19 protocol. (ANI)

