New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Amid a charged atmosphere over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for the INDIA bloc MPs on Monday.

INDIA bloc MPs will march from Parliament to the Election Commission on August 11. Since the start of the current Monsoon Session, both Houses of Parliament have seen protests over the SIR.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has again asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either give a declaration as per the rules or apologise to the country for his "false" allegations regarding the voter lists.

"Rahul Gandhi should either give a Declaration as per rules or apologise to the country for his false allegations," ECI said in an earlier statement.

On August 8, INDIA bloc leaders discussed their strategy about the SIR in Bihar at a dinner hosted by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence with the Congress leader giving a presentation on "vote chori being done" during the meeting.

Opposition parties have been demanding discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar since the monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi earlier said Rahul Gandhi invited leaders of the INDIA Alliance and CMs of various states at his residence, for an interaction.

He earlier said leaders from about 24 parties, including Sharad Pawar, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Maharashtra's former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Tejashwi Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, were among those present.

He said there was positive atmosphere here, an atmosphere of dialogue..

"The manner in which we questioned the Govt in Parliament in public interest and national interest, in a united manner, we asked them important questions - we experienced the same atmosphere of dialogue, friendship and harmony at the residence of Rahul Gandhi. He addressed a press conference on the issues of fake voters, bogus voting. He spoke on the same with evidence. Leaders of various political parties had questions about it. Dialogue was held over the same. Pieces of evidence that Rahul Gandhi presented before everyone today (August 8) were presented to the leaders too," he earlier said. (ANI)

