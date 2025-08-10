New Delhi, August 10: One person died and another was injured after being hit by a vehicle near 11 Murti on Mother Teresa Road in New Delhi earlier today, police said. According to Delhi Police, "One person is dead, and another injured, after they were hit by a car on 11 Murti Road earlier today. The car driver has been detained." During the investigation, police recovered a liquor bottle from inside the vehicle. A forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved. Chamba Road Accident: 6 Killed As Car Falls Into 500-Metre Deep Gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chanwas Area, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Offers Condolences.

Delhi Road Accident

VIDEO | Delhi: A speeding white Thar kills one person, injures another at Mother Teresa Road. The Forensic Team is examining the evidences at the spot. #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/qZ3jhN0plF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2025

Authorities confirmed that the driver has been detained, and a further probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. More details are awaited.

