New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday arrived at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here for the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).

Shah was received by BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh, Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior party leaders.

Apart from it, party national president JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached the venue.

The meeting is held in view of upcoming Assembly elections in five states-- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, which are slated to be held later this year.

The meeting is likely to discuss the selection of candidates and campaign strategy. (ANI)

