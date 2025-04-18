New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked all underground Naxals to surrender as soon as possible and join the mainstream, saying the government is determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before March 31, 2026.

Shah also said that the Cobra commandos and Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 22 notorious Naxalites with modern weapons and explosive materials in various operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Naming BJP Leader, Others in Facebook Video Alleging Harassment.

He said that 11 Naxalites have also surrendered in Badesetti Panchayat of Sukma due to which this panchayat has become completely Naxal-free.

"I appeal to the hiding Naxalites to lay down their arms as soon as possible and join the mainstream by adopting the surrender policy of the Modi government. We are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism before 31 March 2026," Shah wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | India's Axiom Space Ax-4 Mission: Shubhanshu Shukla Set To Fly to ISS in May, 40 Years After Rakesh Sharma's Iconic 1984 Flight to Space, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Addressing the CRPF raising day function at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh earlier on Thursday, the home minister said that Naxalism is now confined to just four districts in India.

"Naxalism has been confined to just four districts in India. The menace will end in the country by March 31, 2026, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and the CRPF, especially its CoBRA battalion, are playing a major role in eliminating Naxalism from the country," he said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised unit of the CRPF, known for its proficiency in guerrilla and jungle warfare, particularly in combating the Naxal menace.

Shah said the the CRPF has set up over 400 forward operating bases in Naxal affected areas and violence in these regions has come down by more than 70 per cent because of this and "we are now close to ending it".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)