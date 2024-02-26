New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs at Daman on Monday, discussing issues related to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

In the meeting, the Home Minister said the government is "fully committed to the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and has taken several measures that have significantly boosted the development of Jammu and Kashmir."

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nishith Pramanik, 11 members of the committee, the Union Home Secretary, senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Secretary of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, and Director General of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles participated in the meeting.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that August 6, 2019, was a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir when the Parliament of India decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

"With this, all the constitutional safeguards enjoyed by the citizens of our country were extended to Jammu and Kashmir, including progressive laws like the Right to Education, National Minorities Commission Act, etc. These laws were fully implemented in the Union Territory. The enactment of these laws has guaranteed equality and fairness to all, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, women, children and senior citizens. A provision of 10 per cent reservation has been made for the upliftment of economically backward classes in jobs and educational institutions," the meeting highlighted.

Along with this, it was informed, that substantial progress has been seen in the last few years, in the fields of power generation, transmission and distribution sectors, irrigation schemes, agriculture, industry, health, education, road-rail-air transport, tourism, and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) were strengthened by providing funds, functions and functionaries for the decentralization of governance.

These initiatives have brought positive changes to the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The abrogation of Article 370 has proved to be a transformational phase in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen wide-ranging changes in development, security and socio-economic dimensions. Stone pelting and organized strikes have become a thing of the past," it was noted in the meeting, as stated by the MHA statement.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs is committed to leading the way on the path of accelerated and inclusive development and empowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir to shape their future and fulfil new aspirations," it was mentioned.

During the discussion on CAPFs, the Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government is committed to ensuring a safe and secure India.

He reiterated the splendid work done by the CAPFs in maintaining law and order, dealing with issues of internal security and guarding the International Border.

He further emphasised that the welfare of CAPF personnel and their kin is the top priority of the government.

Home Minister exhorted all officers to continue the good work being done to achieve Prime Minister Modi's vision of Vikshit Bharat.

Home Minister said that in a landmark decision under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the MHA has decided that from 2024, the Constable (General Duty) examination for CAPFs will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English.

During the meeting, it was apprised that in the last five years, recruitment of more than 2.43 lakh personnel has been carried out.

Under the Rozgar Mela during the last year, approximately 98,676 candidates have been appointed and around 54,000 personnel have been promoted in CAPFs.

Bonus marks are provided to the NCC certificate holders in the recruitment of CAPFs and during the last 3 years, 3560 NCC certificate holders have availed themselves of the benefits of this scheme.

The members of the committee were also informed that during the last 10 years, 54 battalions have been raised in CAPFs.

During the meeting, various steps taken for the welfare of CAPF personnel were also discussed. (ANI)

