New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the Gambhira bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district, in which nine people lost their lives.

Taking to X, Amit Shah assured that the NDRF team has begun rescue and relief work at the accident site. He also offered condolences to the victim's family.

"The accident that occurred in Vadodara district of Gujarat is very tragic. The NDRF team has reached the accident site and is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Amit Shah said.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said that nine people have died and nine others have been rescued following the collapse of a slab on the Gambhira bridge in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district.

Speaking to reporters, SP Anand said, "Around nine people have died. Further processing is underway at a hospital. Around nine people have been rescued, five of them have been referred to the SSG Hospital. None of the people who have been rescued are critical."

He said that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed. Two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw fell into the river while two vehicles remained stranded on the bridge.

"We came to know that a 10-15 metres slab in the middle of the bridge collapsed. There were two vehicles on the bridge that got stranded. Two trucks, two pickups and a rickshaw fell into the river below. Locals and rescue teams started rescuing them," the Vadodara SP added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vadodara bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

PM Modi paid condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM," the X post added. (ANI)

