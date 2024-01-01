Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of satellite XPoSat to study black holes and neutron stars, on the very first day of the New Year.

"Brightening up the cosmos in pursuit of knowledge on the very first day of 2024 you have proven yet again that your might is our pride," Amit Shah wrote on his X timeline.

"Congratulations to our @isro scientists on the historic launch of specialized astronomy observatory satellite XPoSat to study black holes and neutron stars in our galaxy."

At 9.10 am, the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) to study X-ray emission from various celestial sources was launched successfully, and its lift-off was normal.

Addressing the scientists after the successful launch of the mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said the PSLV-C58 vehicle placed the satellite precisely into the intended orbit of 650 km, with a 6-degree inclination.

"From this point, the orbit of the PSLV will be reduced to a lower orbit, where the upper stage of the PSLV which is now described as POEM will carry out experiments with nine of the onboard payloads and that will take some time," Somanath added.

It is India's first observation of black holes, though other countries have done such studies earlier.

Somanath said it took 7 years to build this satellite.

"We want to create at least 100 scientists who can understand this aspect and contribute to the knowledge of black holes to the world," he added.

In a stellar display of prowess, India soared to new heights in 2023 with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission.

These milestones not only secured India's standing in the global space economy but also fueled the engines for the private space sector in India.

Among other feats India now aims for are the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024-2025, setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035, and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040. (ANI)

