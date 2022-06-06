New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed grief at the accident in which 25 people were killed when a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district.

"It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ji on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon," tweeted Shah.

Twenty-five people were killed and three were injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district, informed the local administration.As per Uttrakhand Administration, 25 pilgrims died. NDRF team are rushing to the spot and any moment will reach there, according to MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

"A bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Bodies of 6 people recovered while 6 injured have been sent to the hospital. Police & SDRF on the spot," said DGP Ashok Kumar.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room, Secretariat.

The Chief Minister has given instructions to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

