New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah distributed regularization letters to 4400 New Delhi Municipal Committee (NDMC) employees at Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday who have spent 20-25 years of their lives working in the department.

"This is a happy moment for me as Divyangjans, SC, ST employees & oppressed people of the society today received glory, honour & a secure future," said Home Minister while speaking at the event.

"I would like to tell you that PM Modi himself has stressed upon in making necessary timely changes in recruitment policies under all the ministries of government of India and because of that today you people are getting regularization letters," he added.

Shah said the process of regularisation was completed with the creation of 900 additional posts in the NDMC to accommodate all the 4,400 muster role workers. He said the NDMC needed to be strengthened in the coming days with a focus on service delivery and sanitation wherein the employees have a crucial role to play.

Union Minister and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar also attended the function.

Earlier in February, the Home Minister had written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informing him about the regularisation of 4,500 Regular Muster Roll (RMR) employees of the NDMC.

In 2019, under Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is an ex officio member of NDMC by virtue of being the MLA of the New Delhi assembly constituency, the civic body approved the regularisation of these RMR employees. In February this year, Kejriwal had also written to the Home Minister to regularise the RMR employees.

Kejriwal pointed out that the proposal for the approval of draft recruitment rules for Group 'C' posts was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs in September 2020 after it was approved by the council.

The RMR employees of NDMC had met the Delhi Chief Minister several times in the recent past demanding regularisation of their services. As per officials, RMR employees or daily wagers, who are given preference when there is work, have been waiting for many years for their regularisation against the existing vacancies in NDMC. (ANI)

