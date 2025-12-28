Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised a programme in which Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and e-inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 330 crore, unveiled the idol of Lord Ganesh, and distributed sanad (certificates) to the rehabilitated residents of Nava Vanzar village.

As part of the programme, the Western Trunk Main Line Project, an important initiative for the western and south-western areas of Ahmedabad city, was also inaugurated.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister said, "This is a small yet extremely important programme that brings joy to the heart. Citizens who lost everything in the Sabarmati flood tragedy of 1973 have today, after 50 years, received the right to ownership of plots. In a large city like Ahmedabad, 173 beneficiaries may seem few in number, but for them, this moment is extremely historic and emotional."

He congratulated local public representative Amit Thakar, the Mayor of Ahmedabad, and the Municipal Commissioner for this sensitive decision. He said that a problem that has persisted for five decades has now found a permanent resolution, reflecting sensitive governance. He stated that earlier, there was no systematic arrangement for sewage disposal for nearly 15 lakh citizens of western and south-western Ahmedabad.

Between 2000 and 2005, areas from Shela to Chandkheda witnessed rapid urbanisation, but developing a complete drainage system required substantial financial resources and a long period of time. He added that, as a Member of Parliament, he was deeply concerned to see sewage overflowing in certain areas.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urban development schemes, including the AMRUT Yojana, have been extensively utilised to create an environment where people can lead better and healthier lives.

At an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, large RCC pipelines with diameters ranging from 1200 to 1800 mm have been laid. As a result, nearly 15 lakh citizens across areas, including Gota, Chandlodia, Science City, South Bopal, Bhadaj, Hebatpur, Thaltej, Bopal-Ghuma, Bodakdev, Vejalpur, Sarkhej, Maktampura, Mahmadpura, Fatehwadi, Shantipura and Sanathal will get a permanent solution to drainage overflow and wastewater problems.

He said that decades-old demands are being fulfilled due to the Prime Minister's sensitive approach for development, which has fostered a work culture from Gujarat to the entire country focused on resolving people's problems, whether demanded or not.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that as the year 2025 draws to a close, it has proven to be a year of strong development momentum and global pride for Ahmedabad. Under the guidance of Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, the government is working with a firm resolve to ensure that basic necessities such as food, clothing and housing are easily accessible to all citizens.

He said that the Prime Minister has placed the welfare of every citizen at the core of all decisions, and as a result, facilities that enhance the quality of life are steadily increasing. He noted that due to the efforts of the Union Home Minister, the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as the greenest region.

The green cover has significantly increased through the development of forests and oxygen parks using the Miyawaki method, along with other environmental initiatives.

He said that the sanads (certificates) given today to the citizens of Vanzar village reflect the belief that a true public servant understands people's suffering. He added that the urban development budget has been increased by 40 per cent to Rs 30,000 crore and that 2025 is being celebrated as the Urban Development Year. As Ahmedabad prepares to host several international sports events, he urged citizens to collectively work towards making the city clean, beautiful and green.

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister and Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar Amit Shah, as well as the Chief Minister, for various projects aimed at strengthening the city's holistic urban development, modern infrastructure and civic amenities.

The event was attended by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Narhari Amin, local MLAs, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Collector Sujeet Kumar, office-bearers and officials of the Municipal Corporation, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)

