Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 22 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched various initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector in Tripura, according to an official press release.

Addressing the Conference of Cooperatives event here, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasis is being laid on cooperatives for the welfare of every farmer and poor of Tripura. He mentioned that the objective of the Ministry of Cooperation, established by Prime Minister Modi, is 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi'.

Also Read | Amit Shah's BR Ambedkar Remarks: Congress To Hold Nationwide Protest Over Home Minister's Remarks on Ambedkar During Constitution Debate in Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister highlighted that PM Modi has elevated India's economy from 11th to 5th position, and by 2027, the country will attain the 3rd position. He added that our goal is not only to achieve the 3rd position but also to ensure the participation of 140 crore Indians in this process. Prosperity, happiness, education, and healthcare should reach every family and individual. He emphasized that the only path to achieve this is through cooperation.

Union Home Minister said that there are more than 8 lakh cooperatives in the country through which more than 350 million people are associated with cooperatives. Cooperatives like Amul, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, and NAFED have worked to connect people with cooperatives. He said, today, cooperatives exist in almost all sectors, including banking, agricultural financing, medical support, and fertilizer distribution.

Also Read | India and Kuwait Ink Defence Pact, Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership After PM Narendra Modi Meets Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Other Kuwaiti Leaders.

Shah said that the government have launched Mobile Rural Marts through NABARD, and these marts will aim to provide pulses, rice, and wheat flour at affordable prices to people in five districts under the India brand, through NABARD. He mentioned that 50 primary cooperative societies of Tripura State Cooperative Bank have been provided with micro ATMs. Today, cooperative petrol pumps and a consumer store in Dhalai district have also been inaugurated in Tripura.

Shah further noted that eight initiatives have been taken today to boost cooperation, including the Smart Training Center of Tripura State Cooperative Union, the distribution of mini seed kits to 500 farmers through NCCF, and the MoU between National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) and Tripura State Organic Farming Development Agency.

The Union Minister said that Tripura is traditionally a state that produces more than 70% organic products, but these products are not certified. He mentioned that Tripura's farmers should connect with the NCOL through cooperative institutions so that their land and products can be certified.

Shah stated that within two to three years, NCOL will help farmers secure at least 30% higher prices for their products. He further emphasized that organic farming not only enriches and preserves our land but also keeps the environment healthy and protects our bodies from various diseases. He added that organic farming solves many problems, increases the prosperity of farmers, and helps in maintaining a higher groundwater level.

Amit Shah said that the central government has established three national-level multipurpose cooperative societies to provide quality seeds, market organic products, and connect farmers' produce to the global market. He mentioned that over 35 cooperative institutions from Tripura have applied for membership in these three societies.

Shah further stated that currently, there are 3,138 different types of cooperatives in Tripura, including dairy, fisheries, consumer cooperatives, livestock, and poultry cooperatives. He noted that previous governments established cooperatives but used them as a means to recruit their cadres, causing them to incur losses. He said in 2018 when his party formed government in the state, Tripura's cooperatives started earning profits, and now, with the efforts of the Narendra Modi government, their profits are increasing.

Union Home Minister said that farmers in Tripura can work through cooperatives for the prosperity of themselves and their families. He mentioned that Prime Minister Modi has launched the world's largest food storage scheme, under which 2,000 metric ton capacity warehouses will be built on a cooperative basis in Tripura. He assured that there will not be a single tehsil in the state without a storage facility.

Shah added that out of the 57 initiatives taken by the Ministry of Cooperation, Tripura has made significant progress in implementing 41 of them, which is a major achievement.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, and the Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Ashish Kumar Bhutani, along with several other dignitaries, were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)