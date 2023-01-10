New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with Former President Ramnath Kovind and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Taking on Twitter, he informed that BJP National President JP Nadda was also present with him during his visit to Jagdeep Dhankar.

Also Read | Union Minister @DrJitendraSingh Said, 2-day Indo-UK Workshop on “De-Risking the Risk of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"Met Honourable Vice President Shri @jdhankhar1 ji at his residence and discussed various topics. BJP National President Mr @JPNadda was also present," he said in a tweet.

He also termed the views of former President Ramnath Kovind as 'inspiring'.

Also Read | Army to Get Made-In-India HELINA Anti-Tank Missile, VSHORAD Missile System.

"Made a courtesy visit to the former President of India, Respected Shri Ramnath Kovind, His views on various subjects related to the country's progress and social welfare are always inspiring," his tweet read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)