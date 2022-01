New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to install Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue at India Gate on his 125th Jayanti and slammed the Congress for forgetting the freedom fighter's immortal contribution to the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said "Great news for the entire nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has today announced that a grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, will be installed at the iconic India Gate, New Delhi".

Also Read | German Navy Officer Airlifted from Naval Ship Off Mumbai Coast Due to Medical Emergency.

"This is a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India's freedom," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Noting that "Netaji is an epitome of India's true strength and resolve", the Home Minister hit out at the Congress party, saying "Congress has left no stone unturned to forget the immortal contributions of India's brave son".

Also Read | Haryana: 35-Year-Old Neighbour Booked Under POCSO Act for Raping Minor in Hisar.

"PM Narendra Modi's decision to install Netaji's statue at India Gate on his 125th Jayanti will inspire our generations to come," Shah further said.

The Home Minister's remarks came after the Prime Minister announced that a 'grand statue' of Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate. The PM's announcement comes two days before the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary.

"I am glad to share that the grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

However, till the time the statue is constructed, a hologram bust of 'Netaji' will be put up at the iconic monument in the national capital, PM Modi further said. "I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," Modi posted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)