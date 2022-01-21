Haryana, January 21: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 35-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Hisar.

As per the report published in The Tribune, the matter came to light when the victim complained of stomach ache to her mother, who took her to a doctor. When asked, she told about her ordeal to her mother and doctor. The minor girl said that her neighbour had sexually violated her several times. She added that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she speaks about it. 'Learnt From School About Good Touch And Bad Touch': Accused Imprisoned Under POCSO Act in Kerala Following Boy’s Statement.

On her mother's complaint, the police have arrested the accused and charged him under relevant acts of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2022 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).