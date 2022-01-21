Mumbai, January 21: A German Navy officer was airlifted from a naval ship in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast following a medical emergency, the Indian Navy said on Friday. The officer was in the German naval ship Bayern, which was about 275 kms from the city coast. He was air-lifted on Thursday, it said.

"Based on a request from the German Embassy, the patient was landed at INS Shikra by a ship-borne Super Lynx helicopter. The air evacuation from German Naval Ship Bayern located about 275 kms from Mumbai was coordinated by the Western Naval Command," the Navy said.

The officer was taken to INHS Asvini, where he was attended to by a multidisciplinary team of specialist doctors and underwent several tests.

The patient is stable and is under observation, it added.