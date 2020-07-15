New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A Group of Ministers Meeting to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be held today at the Home Ministry.

The meeting is set to begin at 12 noon.

Also Read | RIL 43rd AGM Today: How and Where to Watch the First-Ever Virtual Annual General Meeting by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Wednesday.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)