By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Telangana where state leaders will apprise him about the kind of support that the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting in the state during a crucial core group meeting in Hyderabad.

Sources said that on Saturday, Shah will meet the top leaders of the state including state party chief Bandi Sanjay, several party MPs and key office bearers from the state. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP in-charge and party general secretary Tarun Chugh will also be part of this meeting.

Sources said that in the meeting, Shah will discuss with the state leaders the kind of support that the party is getting on the ground and how to build on to it. He will also provide guidance to the state unit on strengthening the organisation in the coming months.

The first and the most immediate task for the BJP in Telangana will be the preparation for the high-profile bye-election to the Munugode constituency. Last month, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, the sitting MLA from the seat resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Gopal Reddy is certain to get the BJP ticket for the bypoll, it is interestingly a high-profile poll for which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress so far have been adopting a wait-and-watch policy.

While the Election Commission is yet to declare the election, it is set to become the semi-final before the final Assembly polls next year.

While in Hyderabad, Shah will participate in Telangana Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Later on the day, he will participate in Sewa karyakram on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. He will distribute interact with Divyangs and distribute equipment. He will also distribute toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels.

Telangana will go into elections at the end of next year and it is on the top of the agenda as far as BJP is concerned.

The ruling TRS and BJP are engaged in a bitter war as the buildup to the 2023 state assembly polls in Telangana continues.

Top BJP leaders including state chief ministers like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Yogi Adityanath continue to tour the state to keep the momentum going. Meanwhile, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao seemed not to be leaving a single inch of the ground, especially to the BJP.

Even as he continues to meet political leaders across the party Saket in a bid to set up an anti-BJP front. (ANI)

