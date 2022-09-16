Chennai, September 16: A 58-year-old pastor was arrested on Thursday by the Mamallapuram All Women Police on charges of raping a minor girl and impregnating her, reported The Times of India. The accused was identified as Charles, who had been on run for over a year after committing the crime.

As per the reports, the accused ran an orphanage home in Chengalpet in Vayalur. The accused had allegedly raped a minor girl admitted at the orphanage home that he ran and impregnated her. The minor victim delivered a baby in 2021. Reportedly, Charles left the minor victim and her newborn baby under the care of a woman in Rajamangalam and fled. He told the woman that he would come back and take the minor girl back to the home but never returned. Mumbai: Man Awarded Life Imprisonment for Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Niece in 2016.

Reportedly, when the woman realised that the accused had fled, she tried to make contact with him but failed. Following this, she preferred to file a complaint. She later approached the Mamallapuram All Women Police station and registered a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the cops booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After a year-long search, the cops succeeded in nabbing him. He has been lodged in jail, while police are trying to find out if he had sexually abused any other children in the orphanage home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).