New Delhi, February 28: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will flag off two 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and inaugurate various projects in his day-long visit to poll-bound Karnataka on March 3, top sources said on Tuesday.

Shah's visit to Karnataka is crucial as Assembly Elections to the 224 seats in the state are likely to be held in May this year. In the run-up to Karnataka Election 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party will undertake a massive 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in Karnataka. The campaign will kickstart on March 1, with party President JP Nadda flagging off the Yatra in Chamarajanagar. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Siddaramaiah to Contest From Kolar Constituency.

During a day-long visit to the poll-bound Karnataka on March 3, Shah will flag off the first 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' from Anubhava Mantapa in the state's Basavakalyan area in Bidar. Also Read | Karnataka Government Employees Strike: JDS Blames BJP, CM Basavaraj Bommai Says Confident of Resolving Issue.

He will later attend a public meeting in the afternoon at Ther Maidan in Bidar

In the evening, the Home Minister will offer prayers at Chennakesava Mandir at Awathi, Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural. Shah will later flag off another 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and a public meeting at Govt. College Ground in Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural.

Shah will further visit the safe city Command Centre in Bengaluru around 7 pm, and participate in the launch of the Bengaluru safe city project from the Town Hall in the city.

