New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a two-day tour of Bihar on September 26-27 and will hold several meetings and address party workers.

On September 26, Shah will start the day with a closed-door meeting with BJP workers in Bettiah as part of a zone meeting. The review meetings for Dehri-on-Sone and Begusarai zones were concluded by Amit Shah on September 18.

Later, he will attend a crucial meeting with BJP office bearers at the party office in Patna, where Bihar party leaders, secretaries and organisational members from different states, assigned to work on elections in Bihar, will be present. Dharmendra Pradhan, the newly appointed Bihar election in-charge, will also be present at the meeting, a party source told ANI..

On September 27, Amit Shah will attend a zone meeting with party workers in Sarayranjan, and after that, he will address the mass party workers gathering in Forbesganj.

Amit Shah's visit aims to energise party workers and impart winning strategies ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

The Bihar BJP unit has divided the state into five zones, and Shah's outreach is aimed at strengthening the party's presence across multiple regions ahead of the polls.

Earlier today, speaking with the media, Pradhan said, "Under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we have been in power for the last 20 years. With the support, vision, and leadership of the Prime Minister and the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the people of Bihar will give us the opportunity to serve them again."

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not yet announced an official date. (ANI)

