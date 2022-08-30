New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Among the eight union territories in the country, Delhi has recorded the highest number of cases related to economic offences in 2021, according to the latest NCRB report.

The National Crime Records Bureau also reported an increase of 13.6 per cent in such cases in comparison to 2020.

In 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown-related restrictions, the national capital witnessed 4,524 cases related to economic offences and 5,153 cases were reported in 2021, the data for 2020-2021 showed.

According to the report, out of the total registered cases in 2021, a maximum of 4,831 cases were registered under forgery and cheating while 276 cases were registered under criminal breach of trust and 36 others under counterfeiting.

A senior police officer blamed the emergence of the pandemic for the increase in money-related offences as lots of people went into loss during that time.

For instance, in the case of builders, since their construction workers left for their native place during the lockdown, the on-site work stopped and their money lenders stopped financing them which paved the way for the glitch in the economy, he said.

An analysis of the data showed that in 2021, 87 victims lost Rs 1 to 10 lakhs under criminal breach of trust and 1,662 people lost less than Rs 1 lakh under forgery, cheating and fraud.

Due to economic glitches, people started defaulting on payments, and people in business who earlier lent money on faith started registering complaints against the other party citing cheating and fraud, the officer said.

The high rate of unemployment also played a role in this. Lots of people were also cheated on via cyber activities, he said, adding that others started share trading which also caused them loss.

A total of 3,948 people became victims of economic offences during the year 2020-2021, and a total of 20,165 cases were registered for investigation, the data cited.

The data showed that over 280 cases ended as a mistake of fact or law or civil dispute, whereas 1,526 cases were true but lacked insufficient evidence or could not be traced.

The data also showed that 4,262 cases were disposed of by the police, and seven cases were quashed at the investigation stage.

According to data released, 4,898 persons were arrested, 3,515 chargesheeted, 167 convicted, 42 discharged and 114 acquitted in cases related to economic offences.

