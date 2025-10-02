Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 2 (ANI): Troops of Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled smuggling bids in Amritsar and Tarn Taran and seized 3.165 kg of Ice drug during a search near Burj village, Amritsar.

In a post on X, BSF Punjab Frontier said, "In a major blow to cross-border narco-terror, alert #BSF troops foiled smuggling bids in Amritsar & Tarn Taran"

"Acting on intelligence, BSF launched a search near Burj village, Amritsar & seized 3.165 Kg ICE drug. In Tarn Taran, based on BSF intelligence, the BSF troops with Punjab Police recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone carrying 580 gms heroin from a field near Dal village," the BSF post added.

These recoveries reaffirm BSF's relentless vigilance against Pakistani smugglers misusing drones to push narcotics into India, the forces said.

Earlier, the BS foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts and nabbed three smugglers, recovered heroin and a drone along the Punjab border, the BSF said.

The BSF had nabbed one suspected smuggler near Kalsian village, Tarn Taran, with 560 gms of heroin.

Earlier in September, Border Security Force and Punjab Police thwarted a major cross-border smuggling attempt on the Gurdaspur border, making a recovery of a huge heroin consignment along with the apprehension of four narco-smugglers, said the BSF. (ANI)

