Mumbai, October 1: Bollywood's power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, were seen twinning in green during the Maha Navami celebration at the Mumbai Sarbojanin Durga pandal. While the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress looked absolutely stunning in a graceful saree with silver embellishments, accompanied by small earrings, light makeup, and a gajra, Ajay complimented his better half, looking all handsome in a green kurta.

Ajay and Kajol were accompanied by their daughter, Nysa Devgan, during the festivities. Along with the regular attendees, such as Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji, the Bombay Sarbojini Durga pandal also saw the presence of filmmaker Karan Johar. During their career, Kajol and Ajay have shared screen space in several blockbuster hits such as "Hulchul", "Gundaraj", "Ishq", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Dil Kya Karein", "Raju Chacha", "You Me Aur Hum", "Toonpur Ka Superhero", and "Tanhaji". Maha Navami 2025 Wishes, Goddess Durga Images and HD Wallpapers: Share Subho Navami Greetings With Messages and Pictures To Celebrate Durga Puja.

After falling for one another, Kajol and Ajay finally tied the knot on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. The couple is blessed with two kids- daughter Nysa and son Yug. On Tuesday, during Ashtami, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan surprised everyone with a different avatar in front of the media. Attending the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Jaya smiled for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Maha Navami 2025: Date, History, Significance and Why the Day Matters in Durga Puja Celebration.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol Twin in Green During the Maha Navmi Celebration

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and their children Nysa and Yug attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal pic.twitter.com/FtNzPAC17c — IANS (@ians_india) October 1, 2025

For the auspicious occasion, Jaya was seen wearing a red silk saree as she celebrated Durga Puja with the Mukerji family. The video, which has gone viral on social media, had Kajol asking the paparazzi not to shout as she invited Jaya to pose with her for the cameras. Being mindful of Jaya’s history with shutterbugs and her well-known dislike for being screamed at for photos, Kajol repeatedly warned the photographers to not shout. However, they continued to do the opposite, making Jaya visibly a little irritated. However, Jaya smiled warmly with Kajol as the two posed together. Kajol later even encouraged Jaya to pose solo, which she obliged after a little hesitation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).