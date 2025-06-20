India News | Amritsar: BSF Thwarts Cross-border Smuggling, Seizes 7.47 Kg Methamphetamine from Drone

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border on Friday.
At approximately 2:30 am, BSF personnel intercepted a drone using advanced technical countermeasures.
Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra: State Govt Extends High-Security Registration Plates Deadline to August 15, Strict Action From August 16; Know How to Apply.
The subsequent search of the suspected dropping zone near Mode village, Amritsar district, led to the recovery of an assembled drone carrying a black bag containing seven packets of ICE (Methamphetamine), weighing 7.47 kg, from an irrigated agricultural field, according to the release.
In a series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement.
Also Read | ‘Snake in Delhi Metro!’ Viral Video Shows Women Screaming, Jumping on Seats Amid Panic Inside Delhi Metro Coach