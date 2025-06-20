India News | Amritsar: BSF Thwarts Cross-border Smuggling, Seizes 7.47 Kg Methamphetamine from Drone

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a major breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border on Friday.

Agency News ANI| Jun 20, 2025 05:08 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Amritsar: BSF Thwarts Cross-border Smuggling, Seizes 7.47 Kg Methamphetamine from Drone
BSF seizes arms and Ice drugs packet during operation (Photo/ @BSF_India)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border on Friday.

At approximately 2:30 am, BSF personnel intercepted a drone using advanced technical countermeasures.

Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra: State Govt Extends High-Security Registration Plates Deadline to August 15, Strict Action From August 16; Know How to Apply.

The subsequent search of the suspected dropping zone near Mode village, Amritsar district, led to the recovery of an assembled drone carrying a black bag containing seven packets of ICE (Methamphetamine), weighing 7.47 kg, from an irrigated agricultural field, according to the release.

In a series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Also Read | ‘Snake in Delhi Metro!’ Viral Video Shows Women Screaming, Jumping on Seats Amid Panic Inside Delhi Metro Coach

  • Festivals
    First Day of Summer 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Summer Solstice Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate New Beginnings First Day of Summer 2025 Wishes: Share Greetings, Summer Solstice Quotes, Messages, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate New Beginnings
  • Videos
    Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 Unveiled by Legends Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Amritsar: BSF Thwarts Cross-border Smuggling, Seizes 7.47 Kg Methamphetamine from Drone

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a major breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border on Friday.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 20, 2025 05:08 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Amritsar: BSF Thwarts Cross-border Smuggling, Seizes 7.47 Kg Methamphetamine from Drone
    BSF seizes arms and Ice drugs packet during operation (Photo/ @BSF_India)

    Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border on Friday.

    At approximately 2:30 am, BSF personnel intercepted a drone using advanced technical countermeasures.

    Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra: State Govt Extends High-Security Registration Plates Deadline to August 15, Strict Action From August 16; Know How to Apply.

    The subsequent search of the suspected dropping zone near Mode village, Amritsar district, led to the recovery of an assembled drone carrying a black bag containing seven packets of ICE (Methamphetamine), weighing 7.47 kg, from an irrigated agricultural field, according to the release.

    In a series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

    Also Read | 'Snake' Sighting in Delhi Metro Causes Panic as Women Scramble To 'Escape' Unwanted 'Co-Passenger'; Baby Lizard Found During Inspection (Watch Video).

    According to an official release from PRO, "Based on information, a search operation launched by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Kalia of Tarn Taran district."

    "Later, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police successfully recovered another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Gendhu Kilcha of Ferozepur district," it said.

    The release said that swift actions of BSF troops on precise inputs and robust technical countermeasures deployed on the border successfully thwarted a few more nefarious attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    India News | Amritsar: BSF Thwarts Cross-border Smuggling, Seizes 7.47 Kg Methamphetamine from Drone
    BSF seizes arms and Ice drugs packet during operation (Photo/ @BSF_India)

    Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 20 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, acting on precise intelligence from the BSF Intelligence Wing, conducted a strategic operation along the Amritsar border on Friday.

    At approximately 2:30 am, BSF personnel intercepted a drone using advanced technical countermeasures.

    Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra: State Govt Extends High-Security Registration Plates Deadline to August 15, Strict Action From August 16; Know How to Apply.

    The subsequent search of the suspected dropping zone near Mode village, Amritsar district, led to the recovery of an assembled drone carrying a black bag containing seven packets of ICE (Methamphetamine), weighing 7.47 kg, from an irrigated agricultural field, according to the release.

    In a series of coordinated operations, the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

    Also Read | 'Snake' Sighting in Delhi Metro Causes Panic as Women Scramble To 'Escape' Unwanted 'Co-Passenger'; Baby Lizard Found During Inspection (Watch Video).

    According to an official release from PRO, "Based on information, a search operation launched by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Kalia of Tarn Taran district."

    "Later, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police successfully recovered another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Gendhu Kilcha of Ferozepur district," it said.

    The release said that swift actions of BSF troops on precise inputs and robust technical countermeasures deployed on the border successfully thwarted a few more nefarious attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    ben duckett
    5000+K+ searches
    england
    500+K+ searches
    hotstar jio
    500+K+ searches
    jaiswal
    500+K+ searches
    mark wood
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results