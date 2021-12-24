Conjoined twins, Sohna and Mohna, bag a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) (Photo/ ANI)

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 24 (ANI): A conjoined twins -- Sohna and Mohna - from Punjab's Amritsar has bagged a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The 19-year-old conjoined twins joined the job on December 20.

Sohna-Mohna said they were grateful to the Punjab government for providing them with this opportunity.

"We are very glad about the job and have joined on Dec 20. We thank the Punjab government and the Pingalwara institution, which schooled us, for the opportunity," the twins told ANI.

The twins will be working in the supply control room.

"Sohna-Mohna help us look after the electrical appliances here. The Punjab government has hired them. Sohna got the job and Mohna helps alongside. They have work experience as well," Ravinder Kumar, substation Jr Engineer, PSPCL said. (ANI)

