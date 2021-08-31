Srinagar, August 31: Police have recovered a 1,200-year-old stone idol of goddess Durga in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Tuesday. "Acting on specific information, the police in Budgam recovered an ancient sculpture from Khan Sahab area. Accordingly, a team of officers from the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Government, was called for its examination," the police spokesperson said.

During the examination, it was revealed that the recovered sculpture of goddess Durga dates back roughly to the 7th or the 8th century AD, about 1,200 years old.

"The sculpture is 12 inches by 8 inches (24 cm by 20 cm) carved in a black stone with goddess Durga seated on a lion throne along with four attendants," the spokesman said.

Budgam Police recovered a 1200-yr-old (approx) sculpture of Goddess Durga from Khan Sahib of Budgam. The sculpture was handed over to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Dy Director Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Govt & his team by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/wH7ICkT7z3 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

The sculpture was handed over formally to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums. The spokesman said the sculpture was retrieved on August 13 from river Jhelum at the Pandthrethan area of Srinagar by labourers while extracting sand. He, however, did not elaborate if any arrests were made in connection with the recovery.

