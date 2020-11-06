Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], November 6 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and 12 recoveries on Thursday, said Andaman and Nicobar Administration.

The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 4,403 including 168 active cases, 60 deaths and 4,175 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India recorded 50,209 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 83,64,086. (ANI)

