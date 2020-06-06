India News | Andhra Chief Whip Srikanth Challenges TDP Chief for Open Debate

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy challenged Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for open debate at Kuppam, the constituency of the opposition leader.

Chandrababu and TDP leaders are calling one year rule of YS Jagan as the year of mass destruction and public are cheated and looted in this one year. Countering that, Srikanth reminded that Jagan government disbursed Rs 42,000 crore for welfare schemes in just one year, but TDP government had not even paid farmers the loan waiver amounts in full.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Flash-Floods Triggered by Cloud Burst Damage Houses, Washes Away Vehicles in Poonch.

"I Challenge N Chandrababu Naidu. Let us go to Kuppam, your own constituency. If you think I am not match to you, send Lokesh. Let us openly discuss. Let us see how people are satisfied with our schemes. How they were ditched in TDP rule. People will decide who's is destructive government, and who's is public welfare government," Srikanth said.

Jagan government is repaying the debts made by N Chandrababu Naidu rule, he pointed out.

Also Read | UN Report on Terrorism Reiterates What Pakistan PM Imran Khan Publicly ‘Confessed’: India’s MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

He said, "N Chandrababu Naidu ruled for five years, and the public rejected him in 2019 elections. Yet, he is claiming he has given a good rule. We are astonished to see how he is outrightly praising himself and bashing our government's rule."

"It seems he is afraid of thinking his future, and his son's future while sitting in his 300 crores worth palatial bungalow at Hyderabad. That's why he is accusing that our government did nothing for people," added Srikanth.

He said that N Chandrababu Naidu is alleging that ours is a mass destructive rule. In fact, the destruction means your five-year rule. The five year N Chandrababu Naidu rule was full of destruction in every walk of life. Law and order were fully out of order. Amaravati lands were looted, Visakhapatnam land scam is a clear example of destruction.

The then TDP government had looted the public and exchequer. N Chandrababu Naidu has cheated women and farmers on the name of loan waivers, Srikanth said.

"Jagan's rule is in favour of the poor and the downtrodden. He has launched Amma Vodi scheme for students. He gave Rs 10,000 for drivers. BCs, SCs and STs are getting benefitted in Jagan rule. Farmers are being given Rs 13,500 per annum. Many welfare schemes are being implemented in the first year itself," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)