India News | Houses Damaged, Vehicles Washed Away After Cloud Burst in Poonch

Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) Some houses were damaged and a few vehicles washed away in flash-floods triggered by a cloud burst in Poonch border district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday night, official said.

A cloud burst hit upper reaches of Dingla area, resulting in flash floods and damage to a few houses and roads, they said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Pin Hope in Government to Hike Minimum Wages.

The main link road to upper Dingla was washed away apart from two motorcycles and a car. However, there were no reports of any casualty, they said.

Rescuers have been deployed to shift people to safer places.

Also Read | Assam Reports 128 COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 2,243: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)