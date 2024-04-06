Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a kind gesture, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday stopped his convoy during a roadshow to meet a differently-abled person at Chintareddy Palem and instructed the authorities to provide all necessary help for treatment.

While CM Jagan's convoy was en route from Chintareddy Palem to Kovur and Kavali assembly constituencies in Nellore district, CM Jagan was quick to spot a boy in a wheelchair on the road who had come to greet him.

The Chief Minister stopped his convoy and stepped down to inquire about the differently-abled person.

CM Jagan came to know that a 20-year-old boy named Darshigunta Jayakrishna hailing from Kummarakondur village has been confined to his bed for 15 years due to stunted growth and inability to walk. Even though his mother Ranamma spent lakhs, there was no respite.

She has now made a fresh appeal to CM Jagan to help her since she had also lost her husband and could no longer afford her son's medical treatment.

The CM was pained to see Jayakrishna's condition and reassured the family. He has now instructed the authorities to provide all necessary help for Jayakrishna's treatment under the AarogyaShri scheme.

Parliament and assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, with voting scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

