Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a statewide advisory in view of an active western disturbance likely to cause heavy snowfall and rainfall across the state between January 26 and 28, officials said on Saturday.

According to a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is expected to bring a prolonged wet spell, with isolated spells of heavy snowfall in higher reaches and rainfall in lower and adjoining areas, potentially impacting road connectivity, power supply and essential services.

Also Read | Meat Ban in Koraput on Republic Day 2026: Odisha District Bans Sale of Meat and Non-Veg Items on January 26, Decision Triggers Mixed Response.

Quoting the advisory issued by the Revenue Department, the state government has directed all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to activate District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) for round-the-clock monitoring and coordination. District administrations have also been asked to review and update contingency and evacuation plans, particularly for snow-bound, flood-prone and low-lying urban areas.

The government has stressed the timely dissemination of public warnings and travel advisories to ensure commuter and tourist safety.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Says No Regrets Over Operation Sindoor Stand, Rejects Claims of Acting Against Congress Line (Watch Video).

"All departments have been instructed to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness to deal with any eventuality arising due to heavy snowfall or rainfall," the HP government said in the advisory.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to ensure pre-positioning of snow clearance machinery, including JCBs and snow cutters, at strategic locations to minimise road blockages and restore connectivity at the earliest. Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) have been asked to remain ready for immediate restoration of roads and critical infrastructure.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has been instructed to keep emergency teams on standby for quick restoration of power supply and ensure adequate backup for essential services. Meanwhile, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has been asked to ensure uninterrupted water and sanitation services, especially in high-risk and snow-bound regions.

Police and Tourism Departments have been directed to regulate traffic on vulnerable routes and issue travel advisories to prevent tourists from entering high-risk zones. Coordination with transport authorities has also been emphasised to manage commuter safety.

The state government has further directed all departments to maintain close coordination with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) and submit daily situation reports during the period of the weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, snow clearance and road restoration works are underway in Shimla and other parts of the state.

Due to snowfall in the upper reaches of Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts, more than 600 roads have been blocked, creating difficulties for both locals and visitors. Efforts are underway to restore connectivity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)