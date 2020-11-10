Vijayawada/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the mother of Sheik Abdul Salam, who died by suicide along with family.

"Salam and family committed suicide near Nandyal of Kurnool district by coming under a train at Kaulur village near Nandyal town. A selfie video of Salam came to the fore after the family suicide. In that video, Salam alleged that the police had been harassing his family. Once the issue saw light, the CM immediately responded and ordered stern action. The CI and head constable are arrested and the case is filed against them," Sucharita said.

"We are sensitizing the police and trying to bring change. However, sometimes such incidents are taking place. We take very strict action on erring police," she said.

Andhra Pradesh Police has filed a bail cancellation petition in Abdul Salam case to ensure a free and fair investigation.

Bail had been granted to the two prime accused- Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar.

The state administration said that the accused being released on bail could result in witnesses turning hostile and intimidate new witnesses who would otherwise volunteer to testify.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said that the police department is being sensitized.

"A lot of change is brought in the department. Yet some aberrations are taking place. Whenever any such wrongdoing is observed, we are taking stern action. In this case, we have immediately suspended the concerned inspector and a head constable. Later, they were arrested and criminal proceedings are initiated.

"A case for abetment to suicide is filed. There are allegations of harassing him in another case. Those allegations will also be investigated. Two senior IPS officers are investigating. No police personnel who act in a highhanded manner will be spared," he said. (ANI)

